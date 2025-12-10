Global IT spending set to hit a 30-year high by end of 2025
Spending on hardware, software and IT services is growing faster than it has since 1996
Global IT spending has grown at the fastest rate in nearly 30 years, according to IDC, largely thanks to the boom in AI and cloud services and PC refresh cycles.
Figures from IDC's latest Worldwide Black Book show that spending on hardware, software, and IT services is on course to rise by 14%. That's the fastest year of growth since 1996, when the launch of Windows 95, expanding PC usage, and internet adoption were the primary drivers of IT spending.
Now it's all about the massive AI infrastructure investment wave driving another ‘supercycle’ of tech spending, IDC noted, with the figure set to reach $4.25 trillion.
Total ICT spending, which includes telecom and business services, as well as IT spending, will reach almost $7 trillion this year, the consultancy found.
The report marks seven consecutive months in which spending has risen - reflecting continued over-performance and aggressive investments by service providers in AI infrastructure.
This month’s figures were also boosted by strong enterprise software spending, with many organizations continuing with digital transformation and cloud migration projects.
IDC said it now expects software spending to increase by 14% in the year ahead, with AI deployments adding to investments in security, optimization and analytics.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“AI is the headline of IT market performance in 2025, but most of the actual AI investment this year is concentrated in service provider infrastructure,” said Stephen Minton, group vice president at IDC.
“This AI investment is partly supported by enterprise spending on core IT products and services, which make up the strong revenue streams of the service providers investing heavily in AI deployment."
With this AI investment supporting economic growth and stability, businesses can more easily maintain their investments in cloud services and enterprise software, Minton added.
"As a result, we’re currently experiencing a virtuous cycle of tech-driven macroeconomic growth,” he said.
IT spending boom shows no signs of slowing
According to IDC, IT spending increased by 16% in the first quarter of this year, partly due to front-loading of PC shipments ahead of anticipated tariffs in the second quarter.
Spending across Q1 marked the fastest quarterly IT market growth in 29 years, the consultancy noted.
Elsewhere, enterprise IT spending increased by 11% in Q1 and 10% in Q2. But it's service provider spending on data center infrastructure – spanning servers, storage, and network equipment – that's set to skyrocket.
Indeed, IDC projects an overall increase of 86% in 2025, reaching almost half a trillion dollars.
There's no sign of any slowdown, either. With most businesses planning to increase IT budgets again in 2026, IDC reckons the figure will rise by 10% in 2026, slower than 2025 but still representing one of the strongest years for the industry since the 1990s.
“There are headwinds and downside risks in the 2026 outlook, including an expected memory component shortage which may drive up PC prices next year,” said Minton.
"Technology demand has been resilient this year in the face of uncertainty around tariffs and a sluggish global economy, but our baseline forecast calls for a stable economy, supported in part by ongoing AI investment," he added.
"Even in a moderate recession, most IT spending would continue. The likelihood of a ‘perfect storm’ similar to the IT market crash of 2001 remains low.”
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Global AI spending is set to hit $2 trillion next year
- Why cybersecurity spending is skyrocketing
- Increased IT spending marred by industry price hikes
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Microsoft Teams is getting a feature that lets bosses snoop on staff
News A new location tracking feature in Microsoft Teams will make it easier to keep tabs on your colleague's activities – and for your boss to know exactly where you are.
-
Veeam and HPE eye simplified data resilience with expanded alliance
News The pair’s latest collaboration sees the introduction of next-gen data protection services to help eliminate risk across modern enterprise applications
-
IBM’s Confluent acquisition will give it a ‘competitive edge’ and supercharge its AI credentials
Analysis IBM described Confluent as a “natural fit” for its hybrid cloud and AI strategy, enabling “end-to-end integration of applications, analytics, data systems and AI agents”.
-
Technical standards bodies hope to deliver AI success with ethical development practices
News The ISO, IEC, and ITU are working together to develop standards that can support the development and deployment of trustworthy AI systems
-
CompTIA launches AI Essentials training to bridge workforce skills gap
News The new training series targets non-technical employees, aiming to boost productivity and security in the use of Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot
-
Government CIOs prepare for big funding boosts as AI takes hold in the public sector
News Public sector IT leaders need to be mindful of falling into the AI hype trap
-
Tech consulting market tipped to surpass $400bn in global revenue in 2026
News A new report from Source Global Research reveals an increased appetite for tech consulting services as businesses look to upgrade hardware and tools
-
Chief data officers believe they'll be a 'pivotal' force in in the C-suite within five years
News Chief data officers might not be the most important execs in the C-suite right now, but they’ll soon rank among the most influential figures, according to research from Deloitte.
-
Big tech looks set to swerve AI regulations – at least for now
News President Trump may be planning an executive order against AI regulation as the European Commission delays some aspects of AI Act
-
Enterprises are cutting back on entry-level roles for AI – and it's going to create a nightmarish future skills shortage
News AI is eating into graduate jobs, and that brings problems for the internal talent pipeline