Microsoft could be preparing for a crackdown on remote work

Microsoft is reportedly considering a crackdown on remote working as the tech giant plots to get staff back into the office more.

According to reports from Business Insider , the company intends to tighten up in-office attendance requirements in the new year - a move that comes alongside a new performance improvement plan in the wake of layoffs.

Microsoft has previously said it wouldn't implement a full return to office (RTO) mandate unless faced with a drop-off in productivity. At the beginning of 2024, the tech giant announced a wave of layoffs aimed specifically at culling underperforming staff.

In this instance, however, the reported plans don’t represent a full RTO, according to Business Insider. The publication noted that the new policy will require most employees to head into the office three days a week as part of a hybrid work setup.

That's a bit tighter than Microsoft's existing policy that asked staff to come in at least half of the time unless they had manager approval. But the report notes that wasn't strictly enforced and most staff worked at home as much as they chose.

The stricter hybrid policy is a far cry from the full RTO mandate at Dell Technologies, as well as Amazon , which last year demanded staff return to a full five days a week in the office.

Amazon’s crackdown on remote working sparked an employee backlash , while staff at Dell Technologies voiced concerns about the policy in the company’s annual feedback survey.

Microsoft plans aren't set in stone

At this point, Microsoft is believed to be merely considering the shift — so any Redmond staffers should let their thoughts be known to higher-ups before the announcement is made, which is expected to be in September with changes coming into force in January.

ITPro approached Microsoft for comment on the reports, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

A spokesperson for the tech giant told Business Insider that it was indeed considering a shake-up, but confirmed no final decision has been made.

Most employees appear to favor working from home , and no wonder with research suggesting hybrid working leaves workers feeling happier and more productive.

Frequent headlines about RTOs — largely at tech companies as well as across the financial sector — have sparked concerns among workers that they'll be forced to start paying for commuting again and lose their work-life balance, and recent research suggests an increase in RTO mandates .

But they risk employees quitting in favor of companies with more flexible working arrangements, according to a survey of British professionals .

A survey conducted by Hays in April 2025 suggested 48% would consider finding a new role if faced with a full RTO mandate.

