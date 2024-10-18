UK jobseekers could be using AI to beef up CVs, lie on applications, and complete skills tests – here’s why you really shouldn’t do that

UK jobseekers could be deceiving recruiters, according to a report from Capterra which found that almost half (41%) use AI to lie about skills on job applications.

The survey found that over half (53%) of applicants are using AI to assist in their job hunts, with 77% of those leveraging the technology to exaggerate their qualifications or abilities.

In particular, applicants used AI tools to lie about skills on CVs, cover letters, applications, and skills assessments, thereby deceiving recruiters and affecting recruitment processes.

Breaking the statistics down, the report found that 29% of job seekers have used AI to generate interview question answers, while 27% have used AI to complete a test assignment or skills assessment.

26% have used AI to submit applications en masse, which the report notes could clog recruiting pipelines with applications. Jobseekers using tools in these ways mask skills deficiencies and create obstacles for hirers, the report said.

While AI has its role in job application assistance, CEO and co-founder at inploi, Matthew de la Hey said, over-reliance can backfire for jobseekers.

“Employers value authenticity and may view AI-generated content as dishonest, potentially undermining trust. Moreover, AI can’t replicate the nuances of personal experience or motivation that resonate with recruiters,” de la Hey said.

“AI’s increasing role in applications risks overwhelming recruiters with high volumes of inauthentic content, diluting quality candidates,” he added.

Paul Deighton, board director at Shipley UK, warned staff should never use AI tools to enhance CVs or cover letters.

“Whilst AI-generated content may sometimes help you to get a first interview, it will quickly become apparent to most interviewers that the candidate in front of them did not craft their own CV or application form,” Deighton told ITPro.

“We are only scratching the surface of how AI can be used in business, but there are times when one’s authentic, unassisted self must step forward,” he added.

What can recruiters do?

Capterra suggested a number of solutions for businesses, such as making it clearer that AI use is prohibited and using AI technology in applicant tracking systems (ATS) to spot problems.

Firms are increasingly using AI tools to detect AI-generated applications, De la Hey said, which can analyze certain patterns and language to spot AI content.

“Furthermore, companies are integrating assessments that AI cannot complete, such as skills-based tests or personality evaluations, ensuring that candidates can’t rely solely on AI to advance in the hiring process,” he said.

“These assessments help recruiters identify genuine capabilities, separating those with true potential from applicants who are leveraging AI without the necessary qualifications or competencies,” he added.

Capterra also said businesses should ensure diligence when checking applicant references and should stop using phone interviews as applicants may be more tempted to use AI teleprompters when not on a video call.