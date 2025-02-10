'They’re unhappy with the core elements of their career': UK workers are fed up with their current roles, so they're moving to greener pastures for bigger salaries and better job security

A third of UK workers are looking to jump ship this year, according to new research, with many reporting dissatisfaction over salaries and job security.

In a study published by the Global Payroll Association (GPA), almost a fifth say they're unhappy in their current role, with the same number feeling they lack job security. Only a quarter said they feel very secure in their positions.

Notably, around one-third believe they are underpaid, and almost half said there is no opportunity to progress in their current company.

As a result, a third of those surveyed are at least considering moving to greener pastures, with a quarter intending to test the waters within the recruitment space and another 9% saying they intended to move on.

"It’s alarming to see such a large proportion of people expressing dissatisfaction at work," said GPA founder and CEO Melanie Pizzey.

"And they’re not just talking about small aggravations that everyone feels one time or another, they’re unhappy with the core elements of their career such as job security, suitable remuneration and opportunities to progress up the ladder."

For most workers, the biggest professional priority by far is a good work/life balance, with salary quite a way behind at 19%.

Employee sentiment over pay and career opportunities aligns closely with similar research published earlier this month. According to a study into the trend of ‘revenge quitting’ by Software Finder, a significant portion of workers said they plan to leave their jobs due to a lack of career progression and stagnant pay.

However, while the GPA found a good number of employees may be frustrated with their position at their current company, there was a greater degree of positivity shown towards their employer in general.

More than six-in-ten workers said their workplace was either completely or mostly inclusive, for example, with only 5% saying it's not at all inclusive. Meanwhile, eight-in-ten thought their workplace was innovative.

While Pizzey acknowledges that increasing people’s pay can be tricky, especially given the recent increases in the living wage and NI contributions, she said there are still things companies can do to maximize employee retention.

"To start with, listen carefully when workers say that achieving a good work/life balance is of utmost importance, and take care to clearly explain to employees what opportunities lay in their future should they perform well," she said.

"These simple considerations can supercharge job satisfaction, increase loyalty, and improve retention; ultimately improving bottom lines."

Tech workers are more receptive to career moves

The phenomenon is even more prevalent among tech workers, with a recent survey carried out for career hub Dice finding that almost half were seeking new roles.

Six-in-ten said they felt underpaid – the highest percentage ever recorded in the survey – but it was the total package that was more important, from benefits to job security and professional development opportunities.

Organizations that could offer remote work or flexible working, along with good professional development opportunities, would be at a big advantage in attracting and retailing talent, the researchers advised.

Notably, the survey by GPA comes in stark contrast to previous research on employee movement in recent years.

A study from recruitment agency Harnham in 2024 found workers were hesitant to switch roles , despite many having been more receptive to new opportunities in previous years.

Harnham’s 13th annual Data & AI Salary Guide showed only 59% of workers would leave their role for the right career opportunity. This marked the lowest proportion in the four years prior, falling from 74% in 2020.