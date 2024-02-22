Creating a proactive, risk-aware defense to thrive in today’s dynamic risk environment

Digitalization and the use of multiple devices to get work done are driving change in today’s risk landscape. This state of the business demands that risk management practices be as agile as possible.

Agility is important in a dynamic risk environment. These risks can form clusters and trigger one another. Additionally, the consequences of cyber attacks can negatively impact an organization’s bottom line and reputation.

This whitepaper explains how creating a common language is the foundation of agile risk management. It reveals how doing so leads to:

Fewer barriers

End-to-end visibility

Better informed decisions

Discover how you can create alignment across your teams and transform the way you manage risk.

Provided by ServiceNow