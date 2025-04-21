Colt Technology sells eight European data centers

Colt Technology Services is selling eight European data centers to Netherlands-based NorthC, saying it wants to focus on building sustainable digital infrastructure.

The data centers - located in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, and two in London - formed part of the assets Colt gained with its acquisition of Lumen EMEA in 2023. Between them, the data centers have a power availability of more than 25 MW.

As part of the deal, Colt's colocation business, which has around 400 customers, will also be transferred.

The firm will also partner with NorthC, retaining network equipment in the eight data centers as part of its global digital infrastructure.

This connects 32,000 buildings across more than 40 countries, with more than 275 Points of Presence (PoPs), and includes ten subsea cable systems. Colt also co-manages AS3356, which it said is the most widely-peered internet network in the world.

"We’re pleased to have entered into this agreement to divest our data centers to NorthC and to the funds managed by DWS Group," said Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services.

"The sale will enable us to focus on our strategic imperatives of driving growth, delivering exceptional customer experience and building a sustainable network for the future."

NorthC was formed in 2020 through the merger of Dutch data center companies The Datacenter Group and NLDC. In 2021, the company expanded to Germany with the acquisition of IP Exchange GmbH and in 2022, it also took over Netrics’s Swiss data centers.

It currently has 13 data centers across the Netherlands, along with two in Germany and four in Switzerland, with more under development.

NorthC said the deal with Colt will now help it increase its coverage in the Benelux countries, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and establish nationwide coverage in Germany. It also gives a big boost to NorthC's capacity in Amsterdam, one of its core markets.

"This represents another major milestone in our journey to operate the leading platform of regional data centers in northwestern Europe. Germany, as Europe’s largest economy, is a key strategic market for us," said Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC Group.

"With this acquisition, we will strengthen our presence across key economic regions in Germany, which will unlock further growth and new opportunities. We’re also pleased to further expand our partnership with Colt as one of the major network providers within the rich connectivity eco-system in each facility."