Colt DCS starts work on third Frankfurt data center

Colt DCS has broken ground on the first phase of its Colt Frankfurt Three Data Centre in Sossenheim, its third facility in Germany.

The hyperscale data center is aimed at cloud and AI service providers offering IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, and looking for scalable capacity to support high performance computing and increasing IT workloads.

It's been designed to a Tier 3 specification and, upon completion, will deliver 32.4MW of power across a total site area of 12,599 square meters.

The facility will be carrier-neutral, Colt said, with a high concentration of fiber routes and several other data centers nearby. The firm said it will offer seamless connectivity to the Rhine-Main region, along with convenient access to Frankfurt's major financial district.

Frankfurt Three will, like the company's other sites, be based on 100% renewable energy. It can handle liquid cooling and high-density racks layouts, with flexibility to deliver hybrid solutions, such as air and/or liquid cooling, depending on the customer's particular use case.

Colt DCS said it will offer round-the-clock local language customer support, and that it's set to achieve ISO 27001 certification post-phase delivery.

"Our Colt Frankfurt Three Data Centre is a preferred location for our customers because of the area’s excellent access to fiber connections, with access to four dark fiber providers," said project manager Rosie Marburg.

"Our team is dedicated to efficient and consistent service delivery to our customers and partners in Germany. Colt DCS is in an excellent position to bring about meaningful expansion to the European market with our latest and third data center offering in Frankfurt."

The company currently operates 18 data centers in seven cities across Europe and Asia Pacific, all offering 24/7 security and local language support.

Colt DCS' European expansion continues

The new site joins the company's existing Frankfurt facilities, including the Colt Frankfurt City Data Centre, aimed at supporting the digital expansion of the city’s financial hub, as well as the digitisation of other local industries.

"Germany's robust digital infrastructure, supported by a dependable power grid and sophisticated telecommunications network, reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled services in the market," said Colt chief commercial officer Richard Wellbrock.

"Colt DCS remains steadfast in its mission to develop strategically located data center sites that cater to our customers' needs, establishing us as the industry's most trusted and customer-centric data center operator."

The company is also in the process of constructing a data center in London - the London 4 Hyperscale Data Centre. This is due to become its largest London facility, with 57MW of IT power across a gross site area of around 49,000 square meters.