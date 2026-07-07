Amazon OpenSearch update targets performance boosts and lower costs – and at no extra charge for users

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a series of changes to Amazon OpenSearch aimed at streamlining data log analysis.

A new purpose-built log analytics engine for the service will provide users with marked performance gains and up to 70% lower storage costs, according to the firm.

OpenSearch allows users to search, analyze, and visualize data in real-time, and is typically used for application monitoring, observability, and AI/ML search applications.

The hyperscaler said the update comes in direct response to surging volumes of log data handled by enterprises in 2026, largely due to AI.

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Research from AWS shows that log volumes have grown between 30-40% year over year, which is stretching budgets and creating bottlenecks.

Amazon OpenSearch overhaul

As part of the update, Amazon revealed OpenSearch will now store data in the Apache Parquet format. This is a column-oriented data file format designed specifically for more efficient data storage and retrieval purposes.

The service previously relied on inverted indexing. Amazon noted the shift will deliver significant efficiency gains and faster search and retrieval capabilities.

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“Apache Calcite parses and optimizes each query, then routes operations to the engine best suited to execute them: Apache DataFusion for analytical operations on columnar data, or Lucene for search predicates,” the company explained in a blog post.

“The two hand off mid-query, so a single query can search log content and aggregate the results without additional roundtrips.”

Amazon noted that OpenSearch now also supports the Piped Processing Language (PPL) and SQL query languages, both of which “execute natively” through the platform.

Amazon eyes optimized log analytics

From a performance perspective, Amazon noted users can expect significant improvements alongside lower costs.

OpenSearch now boasts up to four-times price improvements compared to the existing engine, based on internal benchmarks.

Users can also capitalize on two-times faster analytics queries due to the fact the engine processes data in columnar batches, even across larger data sets. A two-fold improvement on ingestion rates also aims to reduce bottlenecks.

“The optimized engine sustained 1.78 million documents per second at matched concurrency, approximately 2x the throughput of the Lucene baseline, while consuming less CPU,” the hyperscaler explained.

“Both domains ran with zero write rejections. For teams ingesting terabytes per day, the throughput advantage translates to fewer nodes for the same volume, or longer retention on the same infrastructure.”

How to access Amazon OpenSearch

The new log analytics engine is available now for enterprises in AWS regions where OpenSearch Optimized instances are supported, the company noted. Similarly, there will be no additional premium for the optimized engine.

It’s worth noting that the new engine is a setting selected at creation time, meaning users can’t add this to an existing domain or enable it within individual indices or fields within a general-purpose domain.

“To adopt the optimized engine, create a new domain and migrate your ingestion pipelines into it,” the company explained.

“Create a new domain in the Amazon OpenSearch Service console and select Observability as your use case. The optimized engine is enabled by default.”

The in-built console will provide users with a side-by-side comparison of capabilities based on individual needs.

“After your domain is ready, ingest JSON documents through the same Bulk API and client libraries you use today. No changes to your ingestion pipelines or application code are required.”

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