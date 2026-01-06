Startups get seal of approval from CrowdStrike, AWS, and Nvidia

CrowdStrike, AWS, and Nvidia have picked 35 startups for their Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, saying they've been chosen for their innovation, their potential to create market impact, and the caliber of their teams.

“This year’s cohort reflects a global movement: founders building cloud- and identity-first defenses that put security teams ahead of the speed and scale of AI-emboldened adversaries," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

"With AWS and Nvidia, we’re creating a community and growing 'the crowd', giving these start-ups the opportunity to turn breakthrough ideas into market-shaping technologies, and push the industry forward.”

The free, eight-week program runs from now until March 3, offering mentorship, technical expertise, funding, and go-to-market support along with access to top cybersecurity experts and global visibility across partner ecosystems.

The program will come to a head with a final pitch day for five finalists during the RSA Conference in San Francisco on March 24, where an expert panel will select one innovation award winner, which will potentially win investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund.

"AI is reshaping cybersecurity at every level, demanding new approaches that can operate at cloud scale and defender speed,” said Bartley Richardson, senior director of agentic AI and cybersecurity engineering at Nvidia.

“Through the accelerator, Nvidia, AWS, and CrowdStrike are empowering start-ups with the compute, frameworks and guidance they need to advance agentic AI and build the next wave of intelligent, resilient security technologies.”

The companies expanded the program in November, opening it to startups worldwide. The 2026 cohort includes firms working on AI-driven threat detection, cloud workload protection, identity security, and secure data handling, from North America, Europe and other regions.

Now in its third year, the Accelerator has graduated 59 startups in total, which between them have collectively raised more than $730 million in funding following their participation.

Nvidia’s support comes via its Inception program, which supports companies through critical stages like product development, prototyping, and deployment.

Members get a personalized range of benefits, including Nvidia Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on select Nvidia hardware and software, and guidance from technical experts.

Last year's Accelerator winner was Terra Security, picked for its work in agentic AI-powered, continuous web application penetration testing, while Remedio was the winner of the 2023–2024 cohort – both firms raised sizeable funding rounds following the program.

"Participating in the AWS CrowdStrike Accelerator Program has truly been a wonderful experience for Remedio. The invaluable content and strategy sessions have significantly boosted our company's growth," commented Tal Kollender, CEO and co-founder of Remedio.

"What's been most rewarding on a personal level is the exceptional mentorship and the opportunity to connect with industry leaders I've long admired. It's surreal to witness their genuine interest and eagerness to help."

