Nationwide forges closer ties with AWS in cloud transformation push
The building society is “consolidating and modernizing” cloud infrastructure and focusing heavily on internal skills development
Nationwide Building Society and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a new agreement aimed at driving digital service offerings for the high street lender.
Building on an existing partnership between the two organizations, Nationwide said the new deal will help deliver “more personalized experiences” for the its 17 million customers.
The move by Nationwide comes amidst a long-running digitization scheme at the building society. In 2024, for example, the company completed an overhaul of its IT infrastructure as part of a shift to Amazon EKS.
Similarly, just this month, the organization announced plans for a new AI-powered transaction analytics feature for consumers.
Looking ahead, Nationwide plans to further “consolidate” workloads on AWS, modernize services for customers, and equip staff with new AI tools and capabilities.
"As we continue our digital transformation, we need cloud technology that can support our ambition to deliver better customer experiences, while keeping safety and security at the forefront,” said Suresh Viswanathan, group chief operating officer at Nationwide.
“With AWS, we can better support our frontline colleagues to help improve member experience and deliver better outcomes for over 17 million customers."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Nationwide already uses AWS’ cloud-based contact center platform, Amazon Connect, when dealing with customer support enquiries. This gives customer support teams access to a range of AI-powered tools that help drive operational efficiency and staff productivity.
The building society has used Amazon Connect to underpin new customer services, including the recently-launched Call Checker tool. This helps customers establish whether they are speaking to a legitimate Nationwide worker to crack down on scam calls.
"By consolidating and modernizing their workloads on AWS, Nationwide can accelerate innovation, enhance operational resilience, and deliver the digital experiences their members expect—all while maintaining the security and compliance standards that are paramount in financial services,” said Alison Kay, VP and Managing Director of AWS UKI.
Nationwide targets AI, cloud training for staff
As part of the agreement, AWS revealed it will work closely with Nationwide to bolster workforce skill capabilities. This will include access to AWS training schemes to equip them with cloud and AI-related skills.
“This will support Nationwide’s ability to adopt AWS technologies for the benefit of its customers and colleagues,” the hyperscaler said in a statement.
Training schemes running parallel to digital transformation projects have become a recurring theme in announcements such as these.
As ITPro reported last week, Lloyds Banking Group has embarked on a company-wide AI training program as the company looks to integrate the technology across core operations.
The financial services provider said it plans to train 100% of its employees in AI skills by the end of this year alone, enabling staff to easily adopt these tools and improve customer service capabilities.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
How businesses can make their cybersecurity training stick?
In-depth Who in the modern business needs cybersecurity training – and what key factors should firms keep in mind?
-
Mitigating bad bots
Sponsored Podcast Web crawlers pose an immediate business risk, necessitating immediate action from IT leaders
-
Are hyperscalers backing out of Net Zero?
ITPro Podcast Expanding data center construction and demand for high-energy workloads are pushing hyperscalers off course on carbon
-
Finance and security leaders are odds over cyber priorities, and it’s harming enterprises
News Poor relations between the departments can be solved by CISOs talking in a language CFOs understand
-
Startups get seal of approval from CrowdStrike, AWS, and Nvidia
News 35 startups are promised mentorship, technical expertise, go-to-market support, and ecosystem visibility
-
Microsoft’s huge AI spending still has investors sweating despite solid cloud growth
News Capital spending at Microsoft continues to surge, despite previous claims it would cool down
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 5: Sustainable Transformation
video
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 4: Procurement
video
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 3: Modern Digital Capabilities
Video
-
Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 2: Leadership and Culture
video