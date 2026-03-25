Openreach targets emissions reductions, faster broadband roll-out with Google Cloud deal

Openreach is expanding its existing collaboration with Google Cloud to digitize services and support its nationwide full fiber roll-out.

As part of the new deal, the telecoms provider is using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and BigQuery service to streamline emissions tracking for vehicle fleets, as well as an overhaul of its data engineering practices.

According to Openreach, using Gemini Enterprise, Google’s agent orchestration platform, allows data engineers to convert legacy query data into “clean, production-ready code” for use in BigQuery.

Openreach said it has already recorded significant improvements to operational efficiency since the overhaul, allowing engineers to automate repetitive tasks such as manual code maintenance.

"By harnessing the power of AI, and empowering its engineering teams with Gemini Enterprise, Openreach isn't just visualizing data; it is using it to make real-world changes that benefit the British public and the environment,” said Maureen Costello, vice president for UKI and SSA at Google Cloud.

“We are proud to support Openreach’s journey toward a more connected and sustainable future."

Openreach targets vehicle fleet optimization

A key focus of the expanded partnership is optimizing Openreach’s vehicle fleet, the second largest in the UK.

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The telco has more than 24,000 vans in operation across the UK, covering nearly 200 million miles each year.

Reducing the environmental impact of the fleet has been a major challenge, according to Openreach. Through the deal with Google Cloud, the firm has migrated telematics data to deliver "meaningful sustainability and efficiency gains”.

Using BigQuery, the firm said it can more efficiently track vehicle mileage and activities, helping identify potential faults, upcoming maintenance, and reduce excessive travel.

Fleet data is also being used to accelerate the firm’s roll-out of electric vehicles across the country, identifying and prioritizing specific areas and regions based on emissions data.

“Openreach can now identify where electric vans can replace diesel vehicles most effectively, based on real-world usage, routes, and charging availability,” Google Cloud said in an announcement.

“Openreach’s rich cloud-based fleet data has helped roll out EVs at a significantly faster rate, with those extra EVs taking c10,000 tonnes of CO2e off the road every year.”

Digital twins speed up fiber roll-outs

Elsewhere, Openreach revealed it has created a digital twin of the UK’s key transportation corridors to drive full fiber roll-outs in regions still awaiting modern infrastructure.

Built using the Vertex AI platform, the digital twin uses data on 35 million homes and businesses, as well as national rail, road, and waterway networks to identify whether specific areas have existing broadband connectivity.

This, Google Cloud said, has helped infrastructure planners “visualize exactly where full fibre can be extended sooner” by identifying eligible homes and businesses.

James Tappenden, managing director for fibre first & shared services at Openreach, said the partnership is helping the telecommunications firm supercharge activities across the country.

“By applying Google Cloud’s technologies to real operational challenges, we’re seeing practical, measurable benefits — from connecting more families to gigabit broadband faster, to cutting vehicle emissions across our workforce,” he said.

“This partnership is helping us work smarter, move quicker, and build a more sustainable network for the UK.”

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