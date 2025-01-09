Google Cloud names new VP for UK&I and Sub-Saharan Africa

Google Cloud has announced the appointment of Maureen Costello as its new vice president for both the UK and Ireland, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

A seasoned executive with almost 30 years’ industry experience, Costello joins the cloud giant from Microsoft where she most recently served as corporate vice president for industry solutions delivery.

She has also previously spent 25 years at Accenture, beginning as a change management analyst and rising to senior managing director and resources lead for the UK and Ireland.

In her new role at Google Cloud, Costello is tasked with spearheading the firm’s sales strategy and operations across both the UK and Ireland, as well as Sub-Saharan Africa.

In an announcement, Tara Brady, Google Cloud’s president for the EMEA region, highlighted Costello’s ‘exceptional track record’ of driving growth and establishing high-performing teams.

“Her deep industry expertise and understanding of the unique needs of customers will be invaluable as we continue to expand Google Cloud’s presence in these key markets,” she said. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Google Cloud EMEA leadership team.”

Costello’s appointment comes at a key moment in Google Cloud’s growth trajectory in the UK and Ireland, with the company recently striking up major relationships with organizations including BT, John Lewis and Partners, Vodafone, and WPP.

The cloud computing giant has also been advancing its ambitions in Africa, opening its first region in Johannesburg, South Africa, in January 2024. The company said it has also committed $1 billion to supporting digital transformation initiatives across the continent.

Commenting on her appointment, Costello said Google Cloud is well-positioned to help organizations across both regions successfully realize the benefits of the cloud.

“It is an honour to join Google Cloud at such a pivotal time in its journey,” she said.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to help businesses across the UK&I and Sub-Saharan Africa harness the full potential of the cloud, from AI and data analytics to cybersecurity and sustainability. I am eager to build on the strong foundation already in place.”