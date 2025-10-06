UK government to fund regional tech programs up to £20m
Local and regional partnerships invited to bid for support for established or developing projects
Local areas can now bid for government support of up to £20 million each, to help them boost regional science and tech expertise.
Through the new Local Innovation Partnerships Fund (LKRI), research funding body UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is inviting local and regional groups to bid for government funding.
The aim is to support research and innovation projects right across the UK, and UKRI said it's looking for partnerships that help regions build on their existing strengths. It wants proposals that can turn existing research breakthroughs into practical solutions that create jobs and improve people's lives, it said.
"This fund is our Plan for Change in action," said science and technology secretary Liz Kendall. "It empowers local leaders, researchers, and businesses with skin in the game to deliver transformational research that creates jobs and improves lives in their area."
Ten regions across the UK have already been given backing through the fund. They include established innovation hubs in Greater Manchester, the West Midlands, and West Yorkshire, as well as Glasgow City Region, Cardiff Capital Region, and an innovation corridor linking Belfast and Derry-Londonderry in Northern Ireland.
Each of these will be given at least £30 million to invest in their regional innovation strengths, which, said the government, include advanced manufacturing, life sciences, digital technologies, and clean energy.
"Ten regions already have our support and will be able to deliver game-changing innovations to benefit their communities," said Kendall.
"Now we're extending this opportunity to the rest of the country, and I encourage partnerships everywhere to come forward, and show how they can unlock their local expertise to create tomorrow's innovations."
The LIPF is a new program that will invest up to £500 million into the development and scaling of innovation clusters with good potential across the UK. Investment through the fund will go to both established clusters with a proven track record of innovation and to emerging clusters that are in the earlier stages of development but that have significant potential to generate economic value.
The investment can be used for a wide range of activities, from R&D infrastructure and the adoption of new technologies to research commercialization, business growth initiatives and talent and skills development.
The allocation of funds will be handled through a two-stage selection process, with interested areas first submitting expressions of interest – there's more information here.
UKRI said it will then create a shortlist of partnerships and work with them to develop detailed proposals that demonstrate how they can turn research into real-world solutions.
Finally, an independent assessment panel will evaluate the applications to pick the winners based on their potential for economic impact, the strength of local partnerships, and their alignment with national priorities.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
