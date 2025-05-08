The UK government hopes AI will supercharge public sector digital transformation – IT leaders aren’t so sure

Virtually all UK public sector organizations are still working through digital transformation projects, according to research from SolarWinds, but just 6% say they've fully completed the job.

While six-in-ten public sector IT decision makers told SolarWinds that advancing digital transformation is a top future priority, only 42% say their efforts are well underway.

"These findings show that while digital transformation is high on the agenda, many public sector organizations are still only at the starting line," said Richard Giblin, head of public sector and defence at SolarWinds.

It's no secret that legacy systems are a big problem in the public sector, and SolarWinds’ study found six-in-ten are still relying on traditional, on-premises data center environments, with 42% expecting that to remain the case three years from now.

Meanwhile, a similar number said that workforce skillsets and talent gaps were their biggest problem. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in particular appeared to be struggling, the report noted, with three-quarters saying these issues are their greatest obstacles.

Security and cost are also tricky issues, both cited by around half of public sector IT leaders.

"The research also echoes broader concerns across the sector that transformation efforts are being held back by legacy mindsets and severe underinvestment." said Giblin

“Skills gaps, legacy infrastructure, and limited budgets are creating a plethora of challenges — and without focused investment and strategic support, the gap between ambition and execution will only grow."

The key to public sector digital transformation?

Recent government research found that public sector legacy tech was holding back productivity , harming public satisfaction in services, and costing the taxpayer £45 billion.

More than one-in-four digital systems used by central government departments were found to be outdated, with this figure rising to seven-in-ten in some cases. The study also highlighted an over-reliance on contractors, largely due to weak salaries and headcount restrictions within departments.

The government is pinning its hopes on AI to help overcome these lingering challenges, however. Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently pledged to send AI teams into every government department to identify areas of improvement.

This move follows the launch of the AI Opportunities Action Plan , which the government said would allow the public sector to spend less time doing admin and more time delivering essential services.

However, the SolarWinds report found that public sector IT decision makers are skeptical. Only three-in-ten said they currently view AI integration as a top priority, while more than half thought that observability was more important.

"The opportunity is there, but we need to act now to equip public sector teams with the tools, training and visibility they need to move forward with confidence," said Giblin

“The public sector plays such an important role in the daily lives of millions - from healthcare and education to social services and public safety. Ensuring the modernization of these essential services isn’t just about efficiency, it's about delivering better, faster and more accessible experiences for all."

