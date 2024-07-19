Unlocking the opportunities of open banking and beyond
The state of play, the direction of travel, and best practices from around the world
Open banking has yielded widespread adoption with more than 43m users enabled across Europe and 53% user CAGR since 2020.
And the momentum is only set to increase by an expected $330bn transaction value in the next five years, enabled by open banking.
But the opportunity goes beyond this:
Premium APIs are facilitating a widespread shift from open banking to open data economies. Additionally, financial products previously limited to just bank-owned channels can be integrated into third-parties.
So, what does this mean for banks? They can tap into this space and unlock significant value and commercialisation opportunities.
