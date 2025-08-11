CFOs were skeptical about AI investment, but they’ve changed their tune since the arrival of agents
The introduction of agentic AI has CFOs changing their outlook on the technology
Chief financial officers (CFOs) are now betting big on AI, despite taking a cautious approach during the early days of the generative AI ‘boom’.
A new study from Salesforce shows CFOs have “fundamentally shifted their approach” to AI, now viewing it as a business-critical technology and a key revenue driver.
Nearly three-quarters (70%) of CFOs reported having a “conservative” AI strategy in 2020, but the emergence of generative and agentic AI tools mean just 4% are pursuing a cautious approach.
In contrast, a third of respondents told Salesforce they have now adopted an “aggressive approach” to the technology, ramping up adoption and integration across an array of business functions.
A key factor behind this change, Salesforce noted, lies in positive returns on investment (ROI). Concerns about whether the technology would deliver bang for its buck were a frequent talking point across 2023 and 2024.
Research from the CRM giant last year showed 65% of CFOs faced huge pressure to deliver a return on tech investments. However, with the arrival of AI agents, there’s been a marked change in tune.
Nearly two-thirds (61%) of CFOs said AI agents have changed how they evaluate ROI and are now measuring success based on other metrics such as productivity and efficiency, as opposed to simple financial rewards.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
One respondent told Salesforce measuring ROI on “older technology often depends on immediate, measurable results”. With agentic AI, this is more of a slow burn situation where returns "accrue over the long term”.
“Traditional technology investments mainly focus on immediate financial returns that can be easily visible,” another respondent said. “But AI benefits are a mix of long and short term duration. KPIs are focused based on business outcomes.”
Robin Washington, president and chief operational and financial officer at Salesforce, said the introduction of the technology has prompted a “decisive and strategic shift for CFOs”.
“With AI agents, we're not merely transforming business models; we're fundamentally reshaping the entire scope of the CFO function,” Washington said.
“This demands a new mindset as we expand beyond financial stewards to also become architects of agentic enterprise value.”
What are CFOs excited about?
CFOs now view AI agents as a key revenue driver and a means to streamline operations, according to Salesforce. On average, financial officers are dedicating 25% of their total AI budgets on agents, underlining the huge appetite for the technology.
The logic behind this heightened investment lies in the long-term saving and broader revenue gains, the survey found. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of CFOs said they believe AI agents will cut costs and increase revenue by up to 20%.
There are concerns, however. Privacy risks associated with the technology were earmarked as a leading issue, cited by 66% of respondents.
“Other technology does not typically involve the ethical risks AI does, if AI goes wrong, the reputational cost affects ROI in ways regular tools never would,” one respondent told Salesforce.
Similarly, with enterprises facing challenging macroeconomic conditions, the long time to ROI was also a notable worry, cited by 56% of respondents.
Regardless, 61% said that AI agents, or “digital labor” as Salesforce dubs it, will be crucial in navigating challenging conditions and remaining competitive in the current economic environment.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- How AI agents are being deployed in the real world
- Most agentic AI tools are just ‘repackaged’ RPA solutions and chatbots
- IT leaders don’t trust AI agents yet
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Credential theft has surged 160% in 2025
News AI-powered phishing and the growth of Malware as a Service means hackers are compromising more accounts than ever
-
SAP names Augusta Spinelli as new EMEA president
News The seasoned SAP veteran succeeds Manos Raptopoulos and will spearhead the company’s operations across the region
-
These are the top 'soft skills' your business needs to succeed with AI
News Technical capabilities can only take a business so far with AI adoption, according to Multiverse
-
The second enforcement deadline for the EU AI Act is approaching – here’s what businesses need to know about the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice
News General-purpose AI model providers will face heightened scrutiny
-
AI skills shortages exacerbated by surging salary demands
News Hiring staff with AI skills continues to be a pain point for companies
-
Who is Mustafa Suleyman?
From Oxford drop out to ethical AI pioneer, Mustafa Suleyman is one of the biggest players in AI
-
Meta isn’t playing ball with the EU on the AI Act
News Europe is 'heading down the wrong path on AI', according to Meta, with the company accusing the EU of overreach
-
Generative AI enthusiasm continues to beat out business uncertainty
Analysis Massive data center buildout makes up a significant portion of IT spending, as hyperscalers make hay
-
SAS appoints Matt Parson as new chief revenue officer
News The former ExtraHop and Red Hat exec will spearhead SAS' global financial strategy as it targets further growth
-
‘Lean into it’: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy thinks enterprises need to embrace AI to avoid being left behind – even if that means fewer jobs in the future
News Amazon CEO Andy Jassy thinks companies need to "lean into" AI and embrace the technology despite concerns over job losses.