Google is scrapping its dark web report feature — here's everything you need to know and some alternative options

Google has announced plans to scrap its dark web report tool, admitting it’s no longer effective.

Introduced two and a half years ago, the feature was included in the Google One premium service, and opened for general access in 2024.

The tool scans the dark web for breaches and notifies users if their personal information, such as email addresses, names, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers, have appeared on the dark web.

Notably, it explains where the data was found and what type of data was exposed, but stops there.

In a support page post explaining the decision, Google said while these reports offered “general information” the tool didn’t provide “helpful next steps” for users potentially impacted by a breach.

Scans for new dark web breaches will end on January 15, with the feature – along with all data related to existing dark web reports – disappearing completely on February 16.

Google isn’t abandoning users

While the monitoring feature is being scrapped, Google users won’t be left completely in the dark.

"We're making this change to instead focus on tools that give you more clear, actionable steps to protect your information online," it said. "We'll continue to track and defend you from online threats, including the dark web, and build tools that help protect you and your personal information."

Existing tools to improve security include Security Checkup, the creation of a passkey to log into a Google account, authentication tools for secure sign-in, Password Manager, and Password Checkup.

"We encourage you to also use Results about you. This tool helps you find and request the removal of your personal information from Google Search results, like your phone number and home address," said the firm.

While all data will be deleted automatically in February, Google said users can wipe their monitoring profile ahead of time.

To do this, they can access the dark web report and, under “results with your info,” click “edit monitoring profile”.

Thereafter, users can scroll to the bottom of the page, click the “delete monitoring profile” option and then fully delete their information.

The good news for Google customers is that there are plenty of other dark web monitoring services out there.

Companies including NordProtect, Aura, Norton and Malwarebytes, as well as free service HaveIBeenPwned, all provide similar services.

