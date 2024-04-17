ITPro announces winners of Best of Show Awards at 2024 NAB Show

ITPro is pleased to reveal the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, taking place this week.

The awards, which celebrated their 10th anniversary this year, are designed to recognize, reward and celebrate the innovative products and solutions being showcased at the event.

The event itself is really is a who's who of the broadcast, media and entertainment world and, as such, the Best of Show awards serve to honour the best of the best when it comes to those leading the way and showing how it’s really done.

The awards are judged by an elite panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, product feature set and ease of use. Competition is always very tough for these awards, so the winners really are at the very top of their game.

This year, ITPro joined sibling brands Broadcasting+Cable, Mix, Next TV, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, TVBEurope and TV Tech in supporting the Best in Show awards.

All winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, which is eagerly read by thousands of broadcast professionals. In addition, all nominees will feature in a Best of Show Program ebook, detailing their technology excellence.

Here are this year's winners:

BirdDog - BirdDog X1. X1 Ultra

Resilio - Resilio Active Everywhere Platform

Vizrt - Viz Virtual Studio Go

Wasabi Technologies - Wasabi AiR