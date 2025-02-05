ITPro Excellence Awards winners announced

Today marks the day for ITPro's inaugural Awards ceremony with a host of industry representatives descending on The Ivy Tower Bridge to receive their trophies.

We're hosting a winners' lunch to honor and celebrate some incredibly worthy achievements during 2024. Attendees will be able to feast their senses with delicious food as well as excellent conversation and a photo to remember the day by.

We have 22 award categories overall. These include 19 for innovation and excellence in a particular technology area of specialism. We also have three special awards: The CIO Visionary, Product Innovator, and Editor's Choice.

The awards are designed to recognize those who have really championed the cause for a particularly technology, demonstrating passion and innovation, and really showcasing leadership.

Ultimately, the winners need to have demonstrated a real-world understanding of the challenges that IT decision makers face and, importantly, have responded to that in the products, services, and overall company go-to-market.

With the exception of Product Innovator and Editor's Choice, awards are not linked to one specific product or action. Of course, there will be particular standout launches or reviews that piqued judges interest, but we've tried to look at the year as a whole to ensure balance.

"We’re incredibly pleased to launch our inaugural awards winners' lunch. We are lucky enough to have witnessed so much positive change in enterprise IT in the last year, but this made deciding who is the best of the best quite a difficult job for our judges," said Maggie Holland, Group Content Director, B2B IT.

"With so much innovation and excitement in the B2B tech industry, the event represents a fantastic chance to recognise excellence and bring people together to celebrate and share experiences with their award-winning peers."

The judging panel consisted of our Global Content Director, Reviews Editor, Analyst and other esteemed colleagues.

ITPro Awards 2024 - List of winners

Technology champions

AI Excellence - IBM

Backup Excellence - Veeam

Channel Excellence - Kaseya

Cloud Excellence - AWS

Collaboration Excellence - Slack

Connectivity Excellence - BT

CRM Excellence - Salesforce

Cybersecurity Excellence - Sophos

Data Excellence - Snowflake

Data Center Excellence - Nvidia

Data Protection Excellence - Rubrik

DevOps Excellence - GitLab

Digital Transformation Excellence - Microsoft

ERP Excellence - Oracle NetSuite

Hardware Excellence - HP

Infrastructure Excellence - AMD

Networking Excellence - Cisco

Server Excellence - Dell Technologies

Storage Excellence - Pure Storage

Special awards