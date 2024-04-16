Digital optimisation paves the way to strategic supplier management
Procurement’s role as a strategic driver
Amazon Business has sponsored research by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services to uncover the challenges organisations face in their supplier management operations and the benefits of adopting the right technologies.
This report details how digital dexterity is critical to stay in front of change and can elevate procurement’s role as a strategic driver for the organisation.
Read the report to:
- Understand the cost benefits of moving procurement digital
- Evaluate how you can improve efficiencies through the right technologies
- Improve your current procurement processes and achieve greater goals through data analytics
Fill out the form to get the report
Provided by AWS
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.