2024 State of procurement report
The trends shaping the future of business buying
The future of procurement is bright but complex. AI can enhance purchasing by recommending lower-cost products based on past purchases. Procurement as a whole is evolving and it can help companies generate incredible revenue.
This whitepaper shares results from an annual study conducted by Amazon Business that asked 3,108 procurement professionals about the challenges and priorities they face.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Top internal and external procurement challenges companies face
- The top activities that procurement teams should focus on
- Policies procurement teams should know about
