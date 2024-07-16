Bringing order to the file management chaos plaguing AEC firms

Architecture, engineering, and construction firms have dramatically expanded their operations over the past few decades. At the same time, design and engineering technology has advanced, and the files employees use have increased and become more sophisticated.

Large files become an issue for staff that work in the field if onsite infrastructure slowly processes transfer requests. This guide explains how architects and engineers can turbocharge file-sharing speed through the cloud.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

The best path for AEC firms to migrate to the cloud.

How to leverage your current systems.

The benefits of installing edge appliances that cache required data.

Download now

Provided by Nasuni