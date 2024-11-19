The race is on for higher ed to adapt: Equity in hyflex learning
Fulfil student and faculty needs
Colleges and universities' learning models are shifting. As of 2022, 47% of institutions are now transforming their learning spaces to facilitate remote and hybrid education.
Download this comprehensive whitepaper to get everything you need to know about hyflex learning, so you can enable equitable and inclusive learning experiences that keep your institution at the forefront of learning.
This whitepaper discusses:
- The benefits of hyflex learning
- Key trends in hyflex learning
- Important considerations for IT leaders
- How to choose the right solutions
- How to manage and maximize performance with the right software
