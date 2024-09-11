Practical ergonomics guide for education
Save energy, focus, and promote overall well-being
It’s no secret that the usage of technology both in and out of classrooms has increased. That increase, however, has led to more ergonomic concerns. Physical wellness isn’t the only thing at risk with ergonomics.
In a study conducted by EdWeek Research Center, 74% of educators said that students’ level of physical comfort while using educational technology impacted their level of engagement in learning.
Today’s tech-driven classrooms require more than the “sit up straight” method.
Download this practical ergonomics guide to get realistic tips students and teachers can implement to optimize workstations, save energy and focus, and promote overall well-being!
Provided by Logitech
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.