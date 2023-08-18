Does your office set up inspire innovation?

It’s no secret that employees' working environment dictates the quality of customer experience delivered to your clients. Business leaders understand that employees have the power to make or break their organization’s customer experience.

These leaders also understand that a large amount of the workforce have settled into hybrid working. Home offices are now an extension of the company office, and businesses must replicate as much of the workplace design as possible across both environments. This means equal investments in chairs, desks, and monitors for the home worker and in office staff.

If your company is undertaking a workplace improvement initiative, then this whitepaper will help you understand the role that desktops and meeting room monitors have in creating a positive workplace environment.

Download now to learn how you can create a positive employee experience.

Provided by Dell Technologies