UK say firms say no to AI job cuts: 32% expect to hire more staff as leaders double down on ‘specialist roles’ and productivity gains

There's good news for British workers worried about AI job cuts, with new research showing that most business leaders don't expect its to lead to a drop in headcount.

In a new survey from Monday.com , more than three-quarters (78%) of UK directors say AI won't lead to a drop in the number of employees next year.

Instead, they see it as a tool that could improve effectiveness and lead to the creation of new specialist roles – indeed, 32% said they actually expect to hire more people because of it.

AI is now pretty much ubiquitous, the survey found, with 95% of UK directors using AI at work – 80% daily – and 70% considering themselves advanced or expert users.

The focus has shifted to the quality of that use: how tools connect, how reliable they are, how teams build capability, and where automation sits in everyday workflows.

With national policies pushing for AI-driven productivity gains, the survey found directors are clear that the priority is no longer to experiment with AI.

Just over half of UK directors say AI is significantly embedded in their company’s overarching mission, with 39% reporting having a dedicated AI or innovation team driving its rollout.

“The UK market is past the experimentation stage - leaders are using AI with intent. What stands out is the confidence: directors feel equipped, teams are receptive, and capability is rising fast," said Ben Barnett, regional vice president, UK&I at monday.com.

"But the real shift is in mindset. UK directors say the question isn’t about replacing people, but about how AI can help them do more of what matters."

Employees are warming to AI

More than eight-in-ten UK directors believe employees are largely receptive to AI, with seven-in-ten saying they're clearly proficient.

Notably, they have even more confidence in themselves, with 95% saying they feel able to turn their company’s AI vision into actionable work, and 70% describing themselves as advanced or expert AI users.

Just over half of UK directors say AI has delivered new revenue or new revenue streams this year, and 60% want teams to use AI to make processes faster and more efficient, while 55% want it to improve accuracy and quality.

AI-related ambition is also growing. More than half (52%) said the push to go bigger – developing new AI products or services – is shaping their company’s adoption plans next year.

Hurdles temper expectations

There are, of course, concerns – particularly around data privacy and security. More than one-third (34%) of respondents voiced doubts about the reliability or accuracy of AI outputs, for example.

Meanwhile, 27% of respondents noted they’re now contending with heightened complexity as a result of tool sprawl.

Responsible use practices are also a cause for concern, the study noted. Nearly half (42%) said their organization is yet to fully establish clear cut guidelines on using the technology while only one-quarter completely trust the AI tools they use on a daily basis.

“The next step is clear," said Barnett. "Expectations are rising, and AI will need to meet a higher standard to support the ambition and talent already driving the UK forward.”

