TD Synnex launches new workshop to help partners drive AI adoption

IT distribution giant TD Synnex has announced the launch of AI Game Plan, a new workshop designed to help partners guide their customers toward successful AI implementation.

The new program – which forms part of the company’s Destination AI enablement framework – offers a three-phase pathway oriented around discovery, scoring, and activation.

Partners work with customers to identify pain points across their organizations, with use cases then scored and prioritized based on factors such as feasibility, impact, and strategic alignment. The workshop then concludes with a shortlist of two to three high-value AI initiatives and a tailored 90-day roadmap for implementation.

In an announcement, TD Synnex said the offering allows partners to lead the AI conversation with their enterprise and mid-market customers to better identify areas of AI opportunity.

“One of the biggest challenges to effectively leveraging AI is prioritizing and defining where to use it within the business and how to maximise the return of these investments,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy and technology officer at TD Synnex.

“Through AI Game Plan, we are enabling our partners to facilitate repeatable, outcome-oriented AI engagements through an engaging workshop experience that helps their customers move beyond curiosity to real results.”

TD Synnex is positioning AI Game Plan as a complementary addition to its value-add services within the Destination AI framework, which includes region-specific initiatives geared towards accelerating AI adoption and growth for vendors and partners.

The distributor said the new workshop is best suited for those operating within its ‘AI Ready’ or ‘AI Expert’ tiers of Destination AI due to their existing focus on AI opportunity.

Marty Mackey, VP of sales and marketing at CMA Technology Solutions, a TD Synnex partner, said AI Game Plan gives the company a clear framework for identifying where AI can have a meaningful impact.

“The structured approach makes it easier to guide our customers through potential use cases tailored to their business and focus on the opportunities that matter most,” he explained.

“TD Synnex’s support has helped us bring clarity and momentum to these early AI conversations.”

