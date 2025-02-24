2025 IT trends MSPs need to know

SMEs are relying on MSPs more than ever — but their expectations are evolving. What are their top priorities this year, and how are they thinking through their relationships with channel partners?

In JumpCloud's Q1 2025 SME IT Trends Report, you'll get an inside look at where clients need the most support, how their relationships with MSPs are changing, and the threats you need to watch out for.

Key findings include:

93% of SMEs use or plan to use an MSP this year

of SMEs use or plan to use an MSP this year The #1 reason IT admins partner with MSPs? To increase IT effectiveness

44% of IT pros question whether MSPs can fully protect them from cyberthreats

Stay ahead of client needs and industry shifts. Download the report now.

Provided by JumpCloud