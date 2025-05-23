Pulsant targets partner diversity with new IaaS solution

Digital edge infrastructure provider Pulsant has announced the launch of Partner Cloud, a new infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution designed to help diversify partner portfolios.

Available now, Partner Cloud enables partners to leverage the full capabilities of the firm’s platformEDGE infrastructure, which connects 14 UK data centers through a low-latency network fabric.

This infrastructure is designed to provide access to cloud, connectivity, and compute services across the country to help businesses and service providers drive application performance, reach new markets, and scale IT workloads.

A central facet of the company’s partner recruitment drive in the UK, the new IaaS offering now aims to help businesses enhance their service capabilities and find new market opportunities.

Pulsant eyes predictable pricing

Pulsant said Partner Cloud brings financial benefits to partners thanks to “transparent, predictable pricing” alongside a pledge of no unexpected costs, microcharges, egress, or change fees.

This pricing structure aims to enable additional margin opportunity, backed by a monthly operational expenditure model that sees partners billed from the point of service deployment.

In the first phase of partner engagement, Pulsant said it will commit to a 24-hour SLA to create new services, as well as a subsequent 4-hour SLA for any modifications to existing services.

Once partners are confident in their use and understanding of the platformEDGE infrastructure, Pulsant will then transition them to self-service provisioning through its dedicated cloud management portal.

In an announcement, Wendy Shearer, Pulsant’s director of partnerships and ecosystems, said the new IaaS offering caters to service providers requirements - which differ to those of end users.

“They need consistent, competitive pricing for commercial advantage. They need an incredibly rapid response from partners, and they need confidence when building their solutions,” she explained. “This is what we have created with Partner Cloud.”

According to Shearer, MSPs and partners are aware of the need to move fast to capture opportunities offered by developing UK sovereign services and artificial intelligence.

“Existing and prospective partners alike recognize that it is far easier and quicker to use Pulsant infrastructure rather than investing time, effort and money into their own platforms,” she added.

“As a dedicated digital infrastructure partner, we can provide a resilient and robust foundation for these accelerated capabilities. This enables our partners to focus on core services so they get a faster time to revenue.”