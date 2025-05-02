AWS misses quarterly revenue expectations – but Andy Jassy is still upbeat
Jassy highlighted a number of key areas of interest after AWS' quarterly earnings results
Amazon Web Services (AWS) recorded slower than expected growth, according to its latest financial results, marking the third straight quarterly revenue miss for Amazon’s cloud division.
Revenue at AWS increased 16.9% to $29.27 billion in its first quarter, ending 31 March. This was slightly below analyst expectations of $29.42 billion and marked a slower growth rate (18.9%) compared to Q4 2024.
Operating income at AWS, meanwhile, reached $11.55 billion – higher than analyst expectations – and recorded an operating margin of 39.5%,the widest it has been since 2014.
Commenting on the earnings results, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy appeared upbeat, highlighting positive moves at the cloud giant and parent company.
“We’re pleased with the start to 2025, especially our pace of innovation and progress in continuing to improve customer experiences,” he said.
Jassy pointed to the expansion of its Bedrock service and the launch of its new Trainium2 chips, saying this will “make it easier for AWs customers to train models and run inference more flexibly and cost-effectively”.
The Bedrock service has been a key focus for the cloud giant since it first launched in mid-2023. The platform allows enterprise users to harness a range of large language models (LLMs), including third-party options and models developed in-house.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Since its last financial results, the company has integrated new foundation models in Bedrock, including Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet, DeepSeek’s R1, Meta’s Llama 4 model family, and Mistral AI’s Pixtral Large.
AWS still reigns supreme
AWS accounts for 19% of Amazon’s overall revenue and still holds the top spot in the global cloud computing market. However, key competitors, particularly Microsoft, have been gaining ground in recent years.
On 30 April, Microsoft announced its cloud revenue topped $42.4 billion, marking a 20% increase year-on-year.
In its latest quarterly results, CFO Amy Hood revealed revenue in the firm’s Intelligent Cloud Segment stood at $26.8 billion, marking an increase on the previous quarter.
Notably, Azure and other cloud services revenue grew by 33% in the same period - a 2% increase compared to the previous quarter.
Google Cloud, another key AWS competitor, also recorded significant growth in its quarterly financial results this week, with revenue increasing 28% year-on-year.
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai attributed this growth to the company’s “differentiated, full-stack approach to AI”.
“This quarter was super exciting as we rolled out Gemini 2.5, our most intelligent AI model, which is achieving breakthroughs in performance, and it’s widely recognized as the best model in the industry,” he said in a blog post.
“That’s an extraordinary foundation for our future innovation. And we are focused on bringing this to people and customers everywhere."
MORE FROM ITPRO
- AWS to give AI skills to 100,000 people in the UK by 2030
- AWS just rolled out Amazon Q Business in Europe – and it includes new data residency features
- AWS sharpens sustainability focus as AI environmental concerns rise
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Kyndryl looks to create 1,000 software and AI jobs with new Liverpool hub
News The company has formally opened its new innovation center at the Royal Liver Building
-
What to watch out for at SAS Innovate 2025
Greater detail on synthetic data and an update on the SAS IPO will be top of mind for attendees
-
Microsoft says it’ll protect EU cloud customers from shutdown demands
News Microsoft president Brad Smith says the company will protect its EU cloud services from outside pressure
-
Google Cloud wants to tackle cyber complexity – here's how it plans to do it
News Google Unified Security will combine all the security services under Google’s umbrella in one combined cloud platform
-
Google Cloud Next 2025: All the live updates as they happened
Live Blog Google Cloud Next 2025 is officially over – here's everything that was announced and shown off in Las Vegas
-
Google Cloud Next 2025 is the hyperscaler’s chance to sell itself as the all-in-one AI platform for enterprises
Analysis With a focus on the benefits of a unified approach to AI in the cloud, the ‘AI first’ cloud giant can build on last year’s successes
-
The Wiz acquisition stakes Google's claim as the go-to hyperscaler for cloud security – now it’s up to AWS and industry vendors to react
Analysis The Wiz acquisition could have monumental implications for the cloud security sector, with Google raising the stakes for competitors and industry vendors.
-
Google confirms Wiz acquisition in record-breaking $32 billion deal
News Google has confirmed plans to acquire cloud security firm Wiz in a deal worth $32 billion.
-
Microsoft’s EU data boundary project crosses the finish line
News Microsoft has finalized its EU data boundary project aimed at allowing customers to store and process data in the region.
-
Abandoned S3 buckets could have caused a catastrophic supply chain attack – and all at a cost of just $400
News Researchers think they just uncovered what could’ve caused the mother of all supply chain attacks.