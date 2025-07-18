Three of the biggest announcements from AWS Summit New York

Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted its latest AWS Summit this week in New York, and the importance of AI for the company was manifest in its announcements.

While the first 20 years of its existence and success has been firmly rooted in the cloud, like all of its rivals and many more companies that wouldn’t be considered direct competitors it has turned its attention to riding the generative AI wave.

With the advent of agentic AI, the latest industry buzzword, the situation for AWS is no different.

So without further ado, these are the three most important announcements to come out of AWS Summit New York 2025.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

Two of the key concerns around AI agents and generative AI in business are security and governance. Can organizations be certain that the AI service they’re using isn’t leaking data and that data is stored and accessed in a way that complies with regulations, such as GDPR for example.

AgentCore, the latest addition to AWS’ managed generative AI service Amazon Bedrock , aims to solve these issues as well as maintaining reliability all while ensuring the agents can continue to operate autonomously.

AgentCore is composed of seven different services. These include Gateway, which provides AI agents access to tools like APIs and Lambda functions securely, and Browser Tool, which (as the name would suggest) allows agents to securely access websites through a cloud-based browser.

Meanwhile, Memory lets developers create context-aware agents with long-term and short-term memory.

According to AWS, all this aids developers in moving an AI agent from proof of concept to an application that can scale for millions of users.

If you don’t have the capacity or desire to build your own agents, but still want to take advantage of agentic AI, this second key announcement is for you.

During his keynote, Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS VP for Agentic AI, said the cloud computing giant is on a mission to improve access to AI agents for enterprises.

“Building specialized agents in-house requires expertise across multiple domains, not just from large language models, but also with specific business functions,” he said.

“No organization can be an expert in everything – nor should they be – and just as today’s software ecosystem thrives on third-party APIs, tomorrow's AI agents will need to integrate specialized capabilities from across organizations, providers and systems.”

Key to driving access here is the new AI Agents and Tools service in AWS Marketplace. The offering will allow customers to “discover, buy, deploy, and manage AI agents and tools from leading providers”, according to AWS.

Anthropic, Brave, Snowflake, IBM and Agentforce were all named during Sivasubramanian’s keynote, among others.

Amazon S3 Vectors

The final of our top three most important announcements is Amazon S3 Vectors, which most obviously marries together AWS’ cloud storage pedigree with its AI pivot.

S3 Vectors is a cloud object storage offering with native vector support for AI workloads. According to AWS, it can reduce the cost of storing and querying vectors by “up to 90% compared to conventional methods.

It also integrates with Amazon Bedrock Knowledge Bases and OpenSearch Service, which, the company claims, streamlines and reduces the costs of RAG and vector search operations.

In his keynote, Sivasubramanian said the service was “ideal for infrequent query workloads like batch processing and non-real time agentic apps”.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.