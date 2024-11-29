Casting IT into the Shadows
Don’t let Shadow IT jump out and scare you
What you can’t see CAN hurt you, especially when it comes to shadow IT.
Learn about the main forms of shadow IT to watch out for, common scenarios that cause shadow IT to occur, and the risks that shadow IT creates across your organization in the new eBook, Casting IT into the Shadows.
Grab your copy to learn:
- The three different aspects of shadow IT (and which one is the most common)
- How shadow IT happens from an employee perspective
- The six types of risks that shadow IT creates for organizations like yours
- How you can challenge shadow IT proactively instead of reactively
Download now
Provided by JumpCloud
