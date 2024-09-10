Oracle CloudWorld 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen

Refresh

Entel is next. Antonio Büchi group CEO is called up to chat with Catz about the firm’s move to the cloud, and he begins by outlining Entel’s role and aims within the wider industry. The keynote is running slightly over time and some attendees are exiting the hall - but Catz and Büchi continue to chat, discussing the importance of ensuring customer satisfaction. Customer success is crucial here, as it has been throughout this keynote - the more successful Oracle’s customers are, the more successful Oracle itself is. That seems to be what Catz is hammering home in today's opening talk. (Image credit: Future)

Cloudflare is next on the billing, with Catz welcoming Co-founder and COO Michelle Zatlyn to the stage as the representative. Security and resilience are core to Cloudflare’s offerings, according to Zatlyn. “It’s not getting safer out there,” Catz says, referring to the cyber security landscape. But why OCI, she asks? Zatlyn responds, commending the innovative nature of Oracle in a dynamic, ever-changing world. She also likes that Oracle is “priced for performance.” Keeping on top of different clouds - including different workloads in different environments - is made simpler via Oracle. Though it can be difficult in terms of complexity, Oracle works well in these sorts of multi-cloud environments, according to Katlyn. (Image credit: Future)

There’s no time to rest - Catz now gets Bernard Gavgani and Jean-Yves Fillion onto the stage, CIO and CEO of bank BNP Paribas. Like the CIA, it’s another firm that deals with sensitive data that needs strong security, helping to further cement the sense of Oracle as a trusted cloud vendor. Gavgani talks about technology as the heart of BNP Paribas. They want to provide the best solution to their customers by gathering databases into “one single area” unified under a single form of management. They want to do this within their “own premises,” and Oracle has taken its time to understand this aim from BNP Paribas and to ensure that it was achieved - Gavgani even pauses to thank Catz directly for this. (Image credit: Future)

Next up, La’Naia Jones, CIO of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). This customer is particularly special to Oracle, Catz says, as the CIA was Oracle's first-ever customer. Jones talks about needing to use data to “augment” the CIA's intelligence, looking to create insights that could help the CIAs global aims. Cyber security is predictably a big topic for the CIA, as well. The CIA is also looking into AI. This could help with looking at vast amounts of data, for example. Delivering capabilities like this to a group such as the CIA can be difficult, but Catz maintains that these sorts of customers teach Oracle a great deal. (Image credit: Future)

Now Hornbuckle moves on to the important part - its use of Oracle. The firm uses Fusion, for example, which has helped to reduce labor and streamline financial processes, among other things. And how does AI fit in, Catz asks? Hornbuckle says the “ultimate vision” for AI at MGM is to learn about customers, making experiences more customizable and tailored to individuals.

Without much waiting around, Catz introduces the first customer - MGM Resorts International. Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of the firm, takes to the stage to chat with Catz about their story with Oracle. Amusingly, MGM is a big name right here on the Las Vegas strip, where all the attendees of CloudWorld are staying. Hornbuckle talks about the change that’s happened in Vegas and the hospitality industry as a whole before getting into the more technical aspects of the business. “Because of our scale, it is about technology,” Hornbuckle says. Tech plays an important role in improving the experience of customers, such as digital concierge or digital check-in features. (Image credit: Future)

And we’re off! As is often the case, today’s keynote begins with an impressive promotional video that spans all the screens across the length of the keynote hall (which is a lot). Following that, Catz hits the stage, welcoming the applauding crowds. “You - our customers - are what brings this all together for us,” Catz says, likely hinting at the theme for today's keynote. Oracle builds technology for customers to run it anywhere they want, Catz adds. She’ll be showcasing Oracle’s “partnership with you” in today’s keynote, referring of course to the many hundreds of customers and partners here in attendance today. (Image credit: Future)

