OVHcloud just launched a new ‘environmental impact tracker' so enterprises can keep tabs on their cloud footprint

OVHcloud has announced the launch of a new tool that allows enterprises to track their carbon footprint and reduce cloud wastage.

The Environmental Impact Tracker, which the firm said is an “enhanced version” of its existing carbon calculator tool, will give customers more detailed insights into the environmental impact of their cloud usage.

With the launch of the new tool, users will be able to track carbon emissions across an expanded range of areas, including baremetal, hosted private cloud services, and public cloud compute products.

This will include insights on Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions “from the manufacturing phase to the operation of the infrastructure” alongside lifecycle analysis for hardware and components.

OVHcloud added that plans are underway to extend this to public cloud storage and web hosting services, but an exact timeline for availability wasn’t detailed.

Grégory Lebourg, Global Environmental Director at OVHcloud, said the launch of the tracker builds on the provider’s long-standing efforts to drive sustainability in the cloud computing industry.

Earlier this year, the company was ranked among the top companies in its sector in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment carried out by S&P Global Ratings.

“In a world where every action counts, accurately and transparently assessing your environmental footprint is no longer an option - it's a responsibility,” he said.

“As a committed player, we support our customers in understanding and controlling their impact. That's why we're continually improving our Environmental Impact Tracker, a true market benchmark,” Lebourg added.

OVHcloud targets detailed sustainability insights

The new capabilities offered by OVHcloud essentially aim to simplify carbon emissions tracking for enterprises by giving detailed insights from “two angles”.

First and foremost, this includes tracking across the “usage phase” by using the average emissions factors in the country where a customer is located alongside the electric suppliers used by the company.

Alongside this, the firm will also take into account factors such as the reconditioning of components during server assembly phases.

In doing this, OVHcloud believes it will give customers a better understanding of their carbon footprint across the entirety of their supply chain and infrastructure lifecycles.

Looking ahead, the cloud firm said it plans to incorporate other metrics in the tool for more granular insights, such as information on water consumption rates, abiotic resources, and the impact of land use.

The Environmental Impact Tracker is available to use now for all customers globally, the company said, with the “exception of the United States”.

ITPro has contacted OVHcloud for clarification on why US customers have been exempt from the tool.

