Securing expanding attack surfaces and multi-cloud deployments
Scalable layered defense against malicious attacks
Legacy architecture and patchwork deployments is increasingly making users, apps, devices, and data impossible to protect, control or see.
Discover how to enforce consistent policies and improve your security posture with Zero Trust.
Watch now.
Provided by Cloudflare
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.