Understanding NIS2 directives: The role of SASE and Zero Trust
Enhance cybersecurity measures to comply with new regulations
Beginning in October 2024, the EU's mandatory cybersecurity directive, NIS2, will be implemented and is expected to come into effect. As a result, organizations operating in the Nordics and Baltics across various sectors must enhance their cybersecurity measures to comply with new regulations.
Join Cloudflare with our customers and partners as we look at the progress on NIS2 in the Nordics and Baltics, the most important changes under NIS2, required risk management measures to help meet NIS2 requirements, and what Zero Trust and SASE capabilities can help.
What to expect:
- An update on the current status of NIS2 in the Nordics and Baltics
- Risk management measures required of organizations to address the NIS2 Directive
- How a SASE approach, including zero-trust principles, helps your organization address NIS2 requirements and strengthen your cybersecurity posture
