Navigating evolving regional data compliance and localization regulations with Porsche Informatik

A data localization guide for enterprises
In this session, Cloudflare covers global instability and its impacts on the evolving data regulatory landscape and what this means for global enterprises.
Join Thomas Zangl, Head of Cloud and Virtualization Services at Porsche Informatik and Cloudflare experts to learn about:
- The impact of global instability and digital modernization on compliance
- Porsche Informatik’s journey meeting evolving data compliance and localization requirements like DORA, NIS2 and GDPR
- 3 approaches to meeting regulatory requirements with data localization
