VPN replacement phases: Learn others’ real-world approaches
Accelerate Zero Trust adoption
As attackers continue to exploit traditional VPNs to launch attacks, embracing a Zero Trust approach for the workforce becomes even more important. However, there remains much discussion in the industry about what exactly that should look like, and what use cases to adopt in what order.
Cloudflare commissioned Enterprise Strategy Group to survey 200 senior IT security decision-makers about their approach to securing user access to corporate apps and resources, spanning traditional, digital-native, and public-sector organizations.
Tune it to hear respondents’ consensus about:
- The biggest workforce risks related to internal system access
- How agentless deployments can accelerate Zero Trust adoption
- Which app types and user groups to prioritize offloading from VPNs first
- Project focus and time spent across initial rollout, expansion, and advancement phases
Watch now
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Progress ShareFile Industry Advantage review: Smart cloud collaboration for accountants
Protecting the planet, one cloud at a time
Resources
Creating a proactive, risk-aware defense to thrive in today’s dynamic risk environment
Posted