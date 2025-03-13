VPN replacement phases: Learn others’ real-world approaches

Accelerate Zero Trust adoption

VPN replacement phases: Learn others’ real-world approaches
As attackers continue to exploit traditional VPNs to launch attacks, embracing a Zero Trust approach for the workforce becomes even more important. ​However, there remains much discussion in the industry about what exactly that should look like, and what use cases to adopt in what order.

Cloudflare commissioned Enterprise Strategy Group to survey 200 senior IT security decision-makers about their approach to securing user access to corporate apps and resources, spanning traditional, digital-native, and public-sector organizations.

Tune it to hear respondents’ consensus about:

  • The biggest workforce risks related to internal system access
  • How agentless deployments can accelerate Zero Trust adoption
  • Which app types and user groups to prioritize offloading from VPNs first
  • Project focus and time spent across initial rollout, expansion, and advancement phases

