Maximizing Microsoft 365 Security: How Cloudflare enhances protection and adds value
Strengthen your defenses, proactively block attacks, and reduce risks
Microsoft 365 is a trusted productivity suite for businesses worldwide, offering robust native security features that enable safe collaboration and communication.
While the security of SaaS applications has improved over time to counter common threats, cybercriminals have adapted, employing more advanced and evasive techniques. Modern attacks are increasingly sophisticated, targeting organizations with methods that can bypass native security measures.
Join this webinar to explore how integrating a Zero Trust strategy with Microsoft 365 can strengthen your defenses, proactively block attacks, and reduce risks such as phishing, data breaches, account takeovers, and more.
Why attend?
- Explore how this integrated solution addresses key security challenges and threats within Microsoft 365.
- Gain insights into the shared responsibility model between customers and vendors for Microsoft security.
- Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust services, including Cloud Email Security (CES), CASB, and Access, can detect, block, and isolate threats across Microsoft 365 environments.
Watch now
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
VPN replacement phases: Learn others’ real-world approaches
Progress ShareFile Industry Advantage review: Smart cloud collaboration for accountants
Resources
Creating a proactive, risk-aware defense to thrive in today’s dynamic risk environment
Posted