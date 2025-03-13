Maximizing Microsoft 365 Security: How Cloudflare enhances protection and adds value

Microsoft 365 is a trusted productivity suite for businesses worldwide, offering robust native security features that enable safe collaboration and communication.

While the security of SaaS applications has improved over time to counter common threats, cybercriminals have adapted, employing more advanced and evasive techniques. Modern attacks are increasingly sophisticated, targeting organizations with methods that can bypass native security measures.

Join this webinar to explore how integrating a Zero Trust strategy with Microsoft 365 can strengthen your defenses, proactively block attacks, and reduce risks such as phishing, data breaches, account takeovers, and more.

Why attend?

Explore how this integrated solution addresses key security challenges and threats within Microsoft 365.

Gain insights into the shared responsibility model between customers and vendors for Microsoft security.

Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust services, including Cloud Email Security (CES), CASB, and Access, can detect, block, and isolate threats across Microsoft 365 environments.

Watch now

Provided by Cloudflare