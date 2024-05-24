Spain is rolling in hyperscaler data center investment

AWS has announced plans to ramp up its cloud and AI infrastructure in Spain with a €15.7 billion investment, marking the latest hyperscaler expansion in the country.

The company said its plans will support around 17,500 full-time-equivalent jobs in local businesses on an annual average basis, and will contribute about €21.6 billion to Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) between now and 2033.

The new investment builds on plans announced in 2021 to invest €2.5 billion in Spain. The hyperscaler also launched a new AWS cloud region in Aragon in November 2022.

"Amazon Web Services' decision to choose Spain places us at the forefront of technology innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Europe and confirms, once again, Spain’s ability to support technology talent and quality jobs in the long term," said José Luis Escrivá, minister for digital transformation and the public service.

"This new commitment by AWS spotlights our country’s attractiveness as a strategic tech hub in southern Europe, and the connectivity, climate and energy conditions that make us an attractive location to the world’s most innovative companies."

With the support of the regional government, AWS will expand its cloud infrastructure in Aragon, where 40% of jobs will be located. These will include construction, facilities maintenance, engineering, and telecommunications.

The company's local customers, using the AWS region in Aragon, include Telefónica, BBVA Adif, IE, Insud Pharma, and the Spanish Red Cross.

"Since its arrival in Aragón, AWS has turned the region's potential for attracting technological investments into a reality," said Jorge Azcón, president of the regional government in Aragon.

The company also has tens of thousands of customers across the Iberian Peninsula, including more than 75% of the IBEX35, the Spanish stock market.

All AWS data centers in Aragon are already using 100% renewable energy, and the company said it's committed to being water positive by 2030 by returning more water to the community than it uses in its operations.

AWS is the latest hyperscaler to ramp up operations in Spain

This latest investment marks another major seal of approval for Spain, with a number of hyperscalers having ramped up operations in the region in recent years.

In February, Microsoft confirmed plans to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country, committing $2.1bn (€1.9bn) in funding over the next two years.

Google Cloud also launched a Spanish cloud region in Madrid in May 2022, marking its first major foray into the country.

In recent years, Spain has become an appealing destination for the big three hyperscalers, with expansions in the region coinciding with broader efforts to bolster infrastructure across Europe. Investment, specifically in AI, surged last year, according to statistics from GlobalData.

Figures from the consultancy’s Deal Database show that across 2023, the value of AI deals across the country reached $1.3 billion, marking a significant increase on the year prior.

Access to renewable energy sources is the common denominator in all these expansion plans, it seems. In a separate announcement coinciding with AWS’ investment plans, the firm said it will invest in 12 new renewable energy projects in the country.

This will consist of four wind farms and a total of eight solar plants. While additional details on this aspect of the firm’s expansion are yet to be revealed, it follows a recurring trend in recent months.

In February, Cisco revealed it had signed a 15-year commitment with Spanish renewable energy provider, IGNIS, to construct a new solar energy plant in the Aragon province.