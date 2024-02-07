Cisco plans to power 100% of its operations in Europe with renewables - but there’s a catch

Cisco has signed a 15-year commitment with Spanish renewable energy provider IGNIS in a bid to meet net zero targets and drive operational sustainability.

The deal will see a new renewable energy plant constructed in the Aragón province, frequently referred to as the “España Vaciada” or “empty Spain” region.

There’ll be a slight excess in energy production for the region through the deal, Cisco revealed. The predicted production volume of the plant is around 80,000 megawatt hours (MWh), but Cisco will only be laying claim to 60,000 MWh.

The new facility will add to a portfolio of more than 6 GW of operational assets already managed by IGNIS.

Once fully operational in March 2024, the plant is expected to generate 100% of Cisco’s electricity needs for its European operations over a period of 15 years.

It’s worth noting, however, that Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and the UK are all excluded from this estimate as these countries are not Association of Issuing Bodies (AIB) countries and so not covered by the Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA).

The announcement signals yet another step in the direction of sustainability for the California-based tech giant, which set a goal to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2024.

Last year saw an important achievement for Cisco in this regard, as the company declared that 91% of its total global electricity demand was alleviated by renewable sources.

“Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all, and this agreement is an important moment in our journey to net zero, continuing our transition away from fossil fuels and towards a regenerative future” Cisco Chief Sustainability Officer Mary de Wysocki said.

“Long term agreements like this project enable Cisco to not only reduce our own emissions, but to help increase the renewable capacity available overall,” she added.

Wysocki also stated that the agreement reinforced Cisco’s commitment to digital transformation in Spain, as well as its support for the government’s agenda on clean energy.

The agreement will not only add renewable energy to the Spanish national grid, but also generate growth and employment opportunities in the local area.

More than a 100 jobs have already been created through construction, and a dedicated IGNIS team has been formed in the region.