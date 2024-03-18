The Oracle Database@Azure service just got a big update — here's what you need to know

Microsoft and Oracle have announced an expansion of their joint database platform to include a further five regions globally, increasing its availability to support enterprises on cloud migration journeys.

The Oracle Database@Azure service will now be available in a total of fifteen regions internationally, including a debut appearance of the system in Europe.

Later in the year, the service will be expanded further to meet growing customer demand in the UK, US, Australia, Japan, and Brazil, Oracle confirmed.

“We have embraced the tremendous global customer demand for Oracle Database@Azure and are hence announcing five additional regions to the road map today,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) within Azure data centres, Oracle Database@Azure is a collaboration platform aimed at streamlining cloud migration journeys.

“Oracle database at Azure is a very unique offering that we brought together, because it really brings together the best of both worlds,” Brett Tanzer, vice president of Azure solutions and ecosystem, said at Oracle Cloud World.

“They have the best of Microsoft and the best of Oracle operating their solutions for them,” he added.

Using the service, customers gain access to simplification and acceleration options when migrating their Oracle databases to the cloud, as well as the highest levels of Oracle database performance, scale, and availability.

If enterprises are looking to construct new cloud native applications using OCI and Azure, this platform provides access to an impressive suite of Azure development services, as well as simplified purchasing through the ‘Azure Marketplace.’

The unified operating environment within Azure also enhances areas of security and latency for users.

Across the platform, users gain access to a unified service and architecture that is tested and supported by “two of the most trusted names in the cloud.”

Enterprises will see enhanced cloud migration and integration

As Microsoft and Azure continue to roll out this collaborative product, enterprises in these newly enhanced regions will benefit from access to the platform as an aid to cloud projects.

Enterprises that use offerings from multiple vendors typically encounter difficulties moving workloads to the cloud, principal analyst at Constellation Research Holger Mueller said, and often have to end up dealing with lofty integration costs.

“The Microsoft and Oracle partnership is an innovative departure from this challenge, by allowing enterprises to even deliver their Oracle services through Azure’s console,” Mueller said.

“This will give more enterprises the chance to move their mission-critical workloads to the cloud,” he added.

With the recently announced extension of this platform, more customers will have access to these enterprise-targeted advantages.

“Customers have been knocking down the doors and asking us … to deliver the capacity so they can get started and we're excited to do that,” Tanzer said.