TCS expands sovereign cloud into the EU

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its global cloud portfolio with the launch of SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe, designed specifically for governments, public sector enterprises, and regulated industries.

EU organizations face a broad range of regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the NIS2 Directive, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

And promising sovereignty across data, operations, and digital infrastructure in the EU, TCS said its new offerings will enable enterprises to strengthen regulatory compliance, achieve digital autonomy, and enhance security, without compromising on speed, agility, and interoperability.

SovereignSecure Cloud for the EU, said TCS, is based on a multi-layered approach. It comprises a sovereign cloud layer delivered through hyperscalers, providing scale and the flexibility to operate securely within the EU regulatory framework.

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The national sovereign cloud layer enables country-specific localization while bringing operations under a unified control plane. And its enterprise cloud services layer, meanwhile, leverages the EU-specific TCS Enterprise Cloud Framework, a unified orchestration and control layer designed to enable enterprises to dynamically apply the appropriate level of sovereignty across data, operations, and technology based on workload, risk, and sector.

"European organizations are looking to strike a balance between addressing supply chain and sovereignty risks while ensuring leverage of frontier technologies to be globally competitive," said Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, head of Europe at TCS.

"TCS SovereignSecure Cloud solutions mark an important milestone for TCS in Europe, as our customers can now benefit from a pragmatic approach to cloud that ensures resilience and sovereignty that is contextualized to the enterprise."

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Alongside the launch, TCS is also introducing the TCS Sovereignty Consulting and Delivery Framework in the EU, with the aim of helping organizations become a 'minimum viable sovereign enterprise', with the right balance between control and flexibility.

Using a risk-based approach, said TCS, it categorizes workloads by importance and applies the right level of sovereignty to each, focusing effort on the areas with the greatest impact to mitigate risk.

The launch of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud in the EU follows its rollout in India last year, followed by expansions into Kenya, East Africa, and the Philippines.

And, said TCS, it builds on the firm's strength in the European region, where it has been operating for more than 45 years, with an existing workforce working from 58 offices across the region, with 10 data centres and 21 delivery locations across Europe.

"Harnessing sovereign AI unlocks sovereign cloud adoption advantages. Sovereign AI, which is built and operated within national boundaries, enables enhanced operational efficiency and supports local regulations compliance," said Pradeep Devalla, head of sales and solutions, cloud unit – growth markets.

"Sovereign AI and sovereign cloud collaboration facilitate the creation of advanced, culturally attuned digital services that protect sensitive information and reinforce digital sovereignty."