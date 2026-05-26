TCS expands sovereign cloud into the EU
The EU-specific TCS Enterprise Cloud Framework is designed specifically for governments, public sector enterprises, and regulated industries
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its global cloud portfolio with the launch of SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe, designed specifically for governments, public sector enterprises, and regulated industries.
EU organizations face a broad range of regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the NIS2 Directive, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).
And promising sovereignty across data, operations, and digital infrastructure in the EU, TCS said its new offerings will enable enterprises to strengthen regulatory compliance, achieve digital autonomy, and enhance security, without compromising on speed, agility, and interoperability.
SovereignSecure Cloud for the EU, said TCS, is based on a multi-layered approach. It comprises a sovereign cloud layer delivered through hyperscalers, providing scale and the flexibility to operate securely within the EU regulatory framework.
The national sovereign cloud layer enables country-specific localization while bringing operations under a unified control plane. And its enterprise cloud services layer, meanwhile, leverages the EU-specific TCS Enterprise Cloud Framework, a unified orchestration and control layer designed to enable enterprises to dynamically apply the appropriate level of sovereignty across data, operations, and technology based on workload, risk, and sector.
"European organizations are looking to strike a balance between addressing supply chain and sovereignty risks while ensuring leverage of frontier technologies to be globally competitive," said Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, head of Europe at TCS.
"TCS SovereignSecure Cloud solutions mark an important milestone for TCS in Europe, as our customers can now benefit from a pragmatic approach to cloud that ensures resilience and sovereignty that is contextualized to the enterprise."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Alongside the launch, TCS is also introducing the TCS Sovereignty Consulting and Delivery Framework in the EU, with the aim of helping organizations become a 'minimum viable sovereign enterprise', with the right balance between control and flexibility.
Using a risk-based approach, said TCS, it categorizes workloads by importance and applies the right level of sovereignty to each, focusing effort on the areas with the greatest impact to mitigate risk.
The launch of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud in the EU follows its rollout in India last year, followed by expansions into Kenya, East Africa, and the Philippines.
And, said TCS, it builds on the firm's strength in the European region, where it has been operating for more than 45 years, with an existing workforce working from 58 offices across the region, with 10 data centres and 21 delivery locations across Europe.
"Harnessing sovereign AI unlocks sovereign cloud adoption advantages. Sovereign AI, which is built and operated within national boundaries, enables enhanced operational efficiency and supports local regulations compliance," said Pradeep Devalla, head of sales and solutions, cloud unit – growth markets.
"Sovereign AI and sovereign cloud collaboration facilitate the creation of advanced, culturally attuned digital services that protect sensitive information and reinforce digital sovereignty."
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Google facing massive EU fine as it appeals search suit in US
News The European Union is said to be looking to avoid a big fine, but that may require Google to agree to changes
-
UK and Australia agree to work more closely on AI security
News A new deal sees Australia set up a new AI safety institute, which will share research with the UK AI Security Institute
-
The business value of Dell PowerFlex
Whitepaper Minimize downtime and boost the productivity of IT staff with software-defined infrastructure
-
Bring your storage from ground to cloud
Whitepaper Dell APEX Storage for public cloud
-
Tangible business value from cloud transformation remains elusive
Whitepaper Discover the top five secrets to mastering cloud for business
-
Cloud-enabled manufacturing
Whitepaper Operations and IT leaders turn ambition into advantage
-
Master the multi-cloud with Global Fabric
whitepaper Achieve internet speed and reliability to match your business ambitions
-
FinOps: A new approach to cloud financial management
Whitepaper Best practices and culture to increase an organization’s ability to understand cloud financial management
-
Grow your business and champion innovation with hybrid cloud
Whitepaper Modernize applications for a more secure and sustainable transformation
-
Mastering hybrid cloud
Whitepaper Hybrid cloud drives your business' most transformational software and data-driven roadmaps for improved service delivery