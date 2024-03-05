Cloud-enabled manufacturing
Operations and IT leaders turn ambition into advantage
As Industry 4.0 evolves, manufacturing organizations have been steadily embracing cloud computing, with most saying they made major progress with implementation in 2022.
But recent insights from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) suggest that many manufacturing organizations may not be positioning cloud as the cornerstone for digital transformation.
In this study, IBM and AWS share insights on how to deliver a more outcome-driven approach to cloud-based manufacturing to boost productivity, quality, machine availability, and sustainability, as well as accelerating engineering efforts.
Download now to learn more.
Provided by IBM
