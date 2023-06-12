The right workload in the right cloud

With a well-managed multi-cloud strategy, organizations can enjoy the seamless movement of workloads between cloud providers to best suit their business needs, enjoying improved performance, security, and accelerated app development – the appeal is clear.

This eBook provides a clear guide to multi-cloud management best practices to ensure continued success – from understanding the challenges and the security considerations, to establishing an automation strategy and strong foundation.

Download now for the core building blocks of an effective multi-cloud management strategy, how to choose the right platform, and why Dell and CDW bring a best-in-class solution.

Provided by Dell Technologies | Intel | CDW