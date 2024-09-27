Built for the future of multicloud - Microsoft Azure

The Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure simplifies multi-cloud management by integrating Azure operations on-premises and at the edge.

It addresses the complexity of modern IT landscapes by providing a consistent management experience across clouds, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting rapid application development.

With deep integrations and intelligent automation, it bridges the cloud divide, accelerates app modernization, and delivers a seamless hybrid cloud experience, making it an ideal solution for your organization.

