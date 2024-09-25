A strategic approach to meeting the newest PCI requirements in a cloud-driven world

The accelerated shift to the cloud as well as new PCI DSS 4.0 requirements coming into effect by March 2025, present several challenges for financial institutions, ecommerce merchants, and others subject to its regulations.

And as IT teams have lost control of their digital environments due to an increased reliance on cloud computing and remote work, the process of solving challenges to meet compliance requirements has become more complex.

As a result, it is more essential than ever for organizations to find a way to streamline compliance. Join this conversation to learn about:

What’s new and what’s driving PCI DSS 4.0

Challenges of PCI compliance for today's digital world

Strategies and tools for organizations to address PCI requirements in a scalable and programmable way

Watch now.

Provided by Cloudflare