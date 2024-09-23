Exploring modern data security and management: Multi-cloud data protection and recovery
Minimize the impact of a ransomware attack
When it comes to data management and enterprise backup and recovery, multi-cloud is the reality for most organizations.
In this first session of the Exploring Modern Data Security and Management Series, we'll tackle one of the biggest challenges IT departments face -- data management in a multi-cloud environment.
Click Download now, to watch the panel discussion with experts debating top challenges of multi-cloud backup, discussing key considerations for procedures and tools, and exploring lessons and implications from real-world customer stories.
Learn how to simplify multi-cloud data protection in this can't miss webinar.
Provided by Cohesity
