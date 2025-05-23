Growing AI workloads are causing hybrid cloud headaches
Tech leaders say they're increasingly worried about the use of AI in public cloud environments
IT leaders are becoming increasingly concerned about mounting strain on hybrid cloud infrastructure as a result of growing AI workloads, new research shows.
In a survey of more than 1,000 global security and IT leaders across Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, the UK and the US, Gigamon found that nearly half saw managing AI-related threats as their top security priority.
AI workloads have more than doubled network data volumes over the past two years, and almost half of respondents said they were seeing a rise in attacks targeting organization’s large language model (LLM) deployments.
As a result, nine-in-ten security and IT leaders said they’re having to make compromises when it comes to securing and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Nearly half said they're missing comprehensive visibility across their environments, including lateral movement in 'East-West' traffic flowing between servers within a data center or between different parts of their network.
Notably, concerns are rising on the public cloud front. While once considered an acceptable risk in the rush to scale post-Covid operations, seven-in-ten respondents said public cloud now poses a greater risk than any other environment.
Key concerns highlighted by IT leaders included governance, data integrity, and intellectual property.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
For example, more than half said they are reluctant to use AI in public cloud environments, citing fears around intellectual property protection.
Seven-in-ten said their organization was actively exploring the prospect of repatriating data from public to private cloud due to security concerns.
CISOs aren’t being supported
However, more than a third of CISOs said they didn't have enough influence over AI and security-related business decisions, complaining that they were held accountable without authority, visibility, or resources.
"They know what needs to change. They see where the vulnerabilities lie. But without control over security investments or executive backing, even the most well-informed Security and IT leaders are left in an untenable position: referees expected to enforce the rules without a whistle, while the game plays on around them," researchers said.
"Accountability without authority does not just limit their impact — it introduces risk the organization can’t afford to ignore."
Visibility was a prime concern, with more than half saying they lack confidence in their current tools’ ability to detect breaches, and citing limited visibility as the core issue.
Subsequently, nearly two-thirds said their number one focus for the next 12 months was achieving real-time threat monitoring with complete visibility into all data in motion.
"Security teams are struggling to keep pace with the speed of AI adoption and the growing complexity and vulnerability of public cloud environments," said Mark Jow, technical evangelist, EMEA, at Gigamon.
"With 88% of security and IT leaders agreeing it is critical to securing AI deployments, deep observability is fast becoming a strategic imperative."
MORE FROM ITPRO
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
‘It’s far from showing its age’: Java might’ve just turned 30, but it’s still going strong and here to stay
News The popular programming language still has a lot of gas in the tank
-
HSBC says get back to the office or risk bonuses – and history shows it’s a tactic that might backfire
News HSBC is the latest in a string of financial services firms hoping to tempt workers back to the office.
-
Cloud adoption isn’t all it’s cut out to be as enterprises report growing dissatisfaction
News New research from Gartner suggests a significant portion of enterprises will experience ‘dissatisfaction’ in their cloud journey in the coming years.
-
Enterprises are facing a ‘cloud security crisis’
News Businesses are facing a “cloud security crisis” fueled by increasingly fragmented hybrid environments, according to security firm Rubrik.
-
Enterprise AI is surging, but is security keeping up?
News Enterprise AI workloads have skyrocketed globally and so has scrutiny from security teams
-
Huawei Cloud’s customizable services reap rewards in Europe
Analysis Huawei’s cloud division has seen significant growth outside of China over the last few years, with a sizable uptake in Europe.
-
Cloud storage growth set to skyrocket as AI drives data retention needs
News Widespread AI adoption is prompting huge investment in cloud storage capacity
-
Exploring modern data security and management: Multi-cloud data protection and recovery
Exploring modern data security and management: Multi-cloud data protection and recovery
-
Build a more intentional hybrid cloud: The key to continuous innovation
whitepaper Create an IT environment that can adapt to spikier workloads
-
Driving business innovation through application modernization and hybrid cloud
webinar Transform with IBM Z