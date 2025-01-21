Secure web applications and APIs with Fortinet FortiAppSec Cloud
Revolutionize Web Security with FortiAppSec Cloud.
Simplify security. Optimize performance.
Balancing security and performance in today’s multi-cloud environments shouldn’t be a struggle.
FortiAppSec Cloud redefines application security by combining advanced protection with optimized delivery to provide these key benefits:
- Integrates security features into one easy platform.
- Protects against AI-driven and zero-day threats.
- Simplifies management while reducing costs.
Provided by Fortinet
